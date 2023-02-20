ED raids in Chhattisgarh: Youth Cong, NSUI workers hold protests at several places

Youth Congress and NSUI workers on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the office of Enforcement Directorate in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur to protest against the raids conducted by the central agency at the premises of several Congress leaders in the state.

The ED conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including at premises linked to Congress leaders, as part of an ongoing investigation into the coal levy money laundering case, officials said.

The raids come ahead of the three-day plenary session of the Congress from February 24 in Raipur.