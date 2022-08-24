ED raids multiple locations in Delhi-NCR, including school

The court accepted the prosecution complaint. On the next date of hearing, the court can take cognizance of the matter.

Jain was placed under arrest on May 30 by the ED under sections 19 of the PMLA. He is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail and his bail application was earlier rejected by the court.

On July 1, the ED had arrested Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, the two associates of the health minister in the same case.

The ED had initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI in 2017 under section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI on December 3, 2018 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and other accused. It was alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi during the period February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017 had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has accused Jain, his wife and other accused, for commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to the companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain on March 31, 2022.