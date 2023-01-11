ED raids NCP leader Hasan Mushrif, family, aides on corruption charges (Roundup)

Teams of around two dozen sleuths swarmed at Mushrif's home in Kagal town of Kolhapur around 6 a.m., and other places connected with the NCP leader, amid tight security, confiscated certain documents and other evidence, and the raids continued for over 12 hours.



On the radar of the probe agencies for some time, Mushrif, 68, has vehemently denied the accusations and wondered if the "people of a particular community are being targetted".



"No notice or intimation was given. We were all raided by the IT Department even four years ago. We have provided all the information. I have repeatedly said that I have nothing to do with all this, the companies, the factories or the persons as alleged," he said.