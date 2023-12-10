ED raids premises of Bihar 'topper scam' accused, seizes Rs 3 crore

After conducting searches at multiple locations in Bihar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized more than Rs 3 crore in cash and over 80 property documents related to Bachcha Rai aka Amit Kumarthe, the principal accused in the 2016 toppers scam case, sources said.

The ED team came into action following reports of fresh construction work on the premises of Rai, which were earlier attached by the agency in connection with its investigation of the scam.

An ED source said during the searches on Saturday, the team seized the cash and property documents. The source said the ED was analysing the documents, and added that the team from the agency had also found evidence related to supposed irregularities at Rai's B.Ed college, as well as evidence regarding embezzlement of government funds.

The ED had carried out searches in several locations in Bihar's Vaishali Bhagwanpur area. In March 2018, the agency had attached assets worth Rs 4.53 crore, including 29 plots and deposits in 10 bank accounts linked to Rai, following the Bihar topper scam that rocked the state in 2016.