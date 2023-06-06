ED raids realty groups IREO, M3M; seizes Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley

The ED on Monday said it has seized luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, including those of Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Bentley, and jewellery valued at Rs 5.75 crore during raids on real estate companies IREO and M3M in a money laundering investigation.

The federal agency said in a statement that the searches were carried out on June 1 at seven of their locations in Delhi and Gurugram.

The owners, controllers and promoters of the M3M Group -- Basant Bansal, Roop Kumar Bansal, Pankaj Bansal and other key persons -- deliberately avoided investigations during the raids, the ED alleged.