ED seizes Rs 6.3 crore cash, valuables in homebuyers’ fraud case linked to Delhi firm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 6.3 crore in cash and valuables during searches against a Delhi-based real estate firm accused of defrauding homebuyers, officials said on Saturday.

The action was carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at 10 premises linked to former directors, promoters and associates of Earth Infrastructures Ltd (EIL) in Delhi and Gurugram.

Officials said the agency recovered Rs 6.3 crore in cash and jewellery worth Rs 7.5 crore, along with silver bullion and luxury watches during the searches conducted on Friday.

The company has been undergoing a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) since June 2018, according to official records.

The ED said its investigation is based on five FIRs registered by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing, along with a complaint by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).