ED seizes Rs 9.7 crore in multi-state raids on IS-linked terror module
The action was taken under the PMLA in a case involving Saquib Nachan and others linked to an ISIS-affiliated module
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out extensive search operations across several states as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to a highly radicalised terror module affiliated with the Islamic State, officials said on Saturday.
According to the ED’s Mumbai Zonal Office, searches were conducted on 11 December at 40 locations spanning Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Daman and Diu, and Ratnagiri. Areas in and around the Padgha–Borivali belt near Mumbai were among the key locations targeted.
The action was taken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a case involving Saquib Nachan and others allegedly connected to the ISIS-linked module.
During the raids, the agency seized movable assets worth about Rs 9.7 crore. This included cash of approximately Rs 3.7 crore and gold jewellery and bullion valued at nearly Rs 6 crore. The ED also froze 25 bank accounts held by accused persons and suspects.
Officials said several digital devices, documents and literature suspected of promoting radicalisation were recovered. Details of multiple immovable properties linked to the accused and their associates were also seized during the operation.
The probe was initiated on the basis of FIRs and charge sheets filed by the National Investigation Agency in case RC-29/2023/NIA/DLI, registered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.
Investigators have found that members of the module were allegedly involved in recruitment, training, procurement of weapons and explosives, and fundraising activities aimed at sustaining terror operations.
Further intelligence inputs from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad suggested that individuals linked to the network were also engaged in illegal revenue-generating activities, particularly the illicit cutting, smuggling and sale of Khair (Kaith) wood from reserve forest areas in the Padgha–Borivali region. The proceeds from these activities are suspected to have been channelled towards extremist operations.
“Considering the gravity of the offence and the threat to national security, premises of the accused, their close associates and family members, as well as entities showing financial linkages or suspicious monetary transactions, were covered under the PMLA,” the ED said in a statement.
During the searches, suspected illegally sourced Kaith wood was also recovered, following which the concerned forest department officials were alerted for further action.
The agency added that evidence of hawala operations and financial linkages between several suspects and the accused had emerged during the investigation. Further inquiries into the broader financial and operational network of the module are ongoing, the ED said.
