ED seizes Rs 9.7 crore in multi-state raids on IS-linked terror module

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out extensive search operations across several states as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to a highly radicalised terror module affiliated with the Islamic State, officials said on Saturday.

According to the ED’s Mumbai Zonal Office, searches were conducted on 11 December at 40 locations spanning Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Daman and Diu, and Ratnagiri. Areas in and around the Padgha–Borivali belt near Mumbai were among the key locations targeted.

The action was taken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a case involving Saquib Nachan and others allegedly connected to the ISIS-linked module.

During the raids, the agency seized movable assets worth about Rs 9.7 crore. This included cash of approximately Rs 3.7 crore and gold jewellery and bullion valued at nearly Rs 6 crore. The ED also froze 25 bank accounts held by accused persons and suspects.

Officials said several digital devices, documents and literature suspected of promoting radicalisation were recovered. Details of multiple immovable properties linked to the accused and their associates were also seized during the operation.

The probe was initiated on the basis of FIRs and charge sheets filed by the National Investigation Agency in case RC-29/2023/NIA/DLI, registered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.