ED serves notice to Telangana CM's daughter Kavitha in Delhi liquor case

Arun, along with his associates, Abhishek Boinpalli, Butchi Babu on behalf of the South Group, orchestrated the whole scheme of forming a cartel of the manufacturers, wholesalers and retail which controlled more than 30 per cent of the whole liquor business in Delhi, it said.



According to the remand report, Arun Pillai was involved in forming a cartel of manufacturers, wholesalers and multiple retail zones. He is a partner in Indo Spirits. In this partnership firm Arun Pillai represented the interests of K. Kavitha.



Pillai and another person have revealed the same in their statements. Arun Pillai on paper invested Rs 3.40 crore in Indo Spirits. As revealed in the investigation, out of this amount, Rs 1 crore was given to Pillai on the instructions of Kavitha.



In exchange for kickbacks given by the South Group to Vijay Nair and AAP, Indo Spirit was made the wholesaler of Pernod Ricard which made it one of the most profitable L1. Thus, the fund of Rs 3.40 crore which used to show investment in Indo Spirit (a special purpose vehicle to recoup the kickbacks paid by the South Group and channel the illegal gains) is proceeds of crime, the ED added.