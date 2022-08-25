ED starts process to take Anubrata Mondal's bodyguard into custody

ED sources further said that not just Hossain, but their sleuths also want to question Mondal, most preferably in New Delhi, on the same money-trail angle.



According to the sources, the questioning of Mondal has become important after a number of shell companies with his daughter as the directors of the company have surfaced in the course of investigation.



For the time being, ED sleuths want to question Mondal at the correctional home at Asansol where he is housed.



The sources said that sleuths are currently in the process of joining the dots in the three coinciding factors in the scam, namely the peak time of the smuggling via Birbhum; massive rise in Mondal and Hossain's properties and assets; and the posting of Satish Kumar as the commandant of the BSF's 36th battalion at the bordering district of Murshidabad, traditionally deemed as the epicentre of cross-border cattle smuggling in West Bengal.



Kumar was arrested by the ED earlier.



"The common link between these three factors is that all of them happened in the period between 2015 and 2017. So, it is necessary to bring both Mondal and Hossain in our custody and grill them," an ED official said.