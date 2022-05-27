ED summons Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah to appear before it on May 31 in the money laundering case against the office-bearers of the union territory's cricket association.



The ED summon requires the former Chief Minister to appear before its Chandigarh office, but due to his ill health, there is a possibility that he might appear before the probe agency's Srinagar branch.



In October 2020, Abdullah was summoned twice by the ED in this case.

The ED had earlier seized property worth Rs 7.25 crore of Abdullah's associate Ahsan Ahmad Mirza.