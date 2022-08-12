ED takes action against firms dealing in crypto-currency

Searches were conducted at various premises of Yellow Tune Technologies Private Limited from August 8 to 10 to locate the beneficiary owners of this company and that of the recipient wallets.



"But the company's promoters are untraceable. It is found that this shell entity was incorporated by Chinese nationals Alex and Kaidi (real name not known) with the active connivance of willing CAs/CSs and the bank accounts were opened in the name of dummy directors. These Chinese nationals left India during December 2020 and later the bank internet credentials, digital signatures of dummy directors etc., were shipped abroad and were used by the said Chinese nationals to launder the proceeds of crime," the official said.



The ED could trace the assets of Yellowtune to the extent of Rs 2.31 crore and has issued the freezing order under PMLA.



Yellowtune by using the assistance of Flipvolt crypto-exchange which has very lax KYC norms, no EDD mechanism, no check on the source of funds of the depositor, no mechanism of raising STRs, etc assisted the accused fintech companies in avoiding regular banking channels, and managed to easily take out all the fraud money in the form of crypto assets.



The official said that despite giving repeated opportunities, Flipvolt crypto-exchange failed to give the complete trail of crypto transactions made by Yellow Tune Technologies Private Limited nor could it supply any form of KYC of the opposite party wallets.