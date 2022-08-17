ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has decided to name Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others, officials said on Wednesday.

The federal probe agency is expected to file a fresh (supplementary) charge sheet or prosecution complaint in this case on Wednesday before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi and the actor has been arraigned in it as an accused, they said.

The 36-year-old actor has been questioned multiple times by the agency in the this case, the last being in June. The actor, a Sri Lanka national, debuted in the Hindi film industry in 2009.