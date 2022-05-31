ED to seek 2-week custody of Satyendar Jain in PMLA case

During investigation, the ED learnt that during the2015-16, when Satyandar Jain was a public servant, the above mentioned companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through Hawala route.



"These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loan taken for purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi. Accordingly, immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore in the form of land belonging to the accused and their companies were attached under section 5 of PMLA," the ED official added.