Editors Guild demands immediate release of journalist arrested by Uttarakhand police

"The Editors Guild of India is deeply disturbed by the arrest of Kishore Ram, a journalist working for the news portal Janjwar, by the Uttarakhand Police," it said in a statement.



"Ram has been arrested under section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code, on charges of promoting enmity between castes. This is deeply concerning as Ram has been reporting on issues pertaining to marginalised classes and lower castes for a while," it added.



In the present instance, the Guild noted, that an FIR was filed against him for his reporting on two separate incidents--one pertaining to death of a Dalit youth on February 13 and the other about rape of two "underage Dalit women" on February 18.



In both the cases, Ram had interviewed those who knew the victims, including the family members, and uploaded the videos on the website, the Guild said.