Editors Guild of India calls for court-monitored probe into Agra-based scribe's arrest

The Editors Guild of India on Monday called for an independent court-monitored probe into the arrest of an Agra-based journalist.

Gaurav Bansal (39) was arrested on March 15 for reporting about alleged electoral malpractices in the recent-held Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

"The Editors Guild of India is shocked by the manner in which an Agra-based journalist, Gaurav Bansal, was arrested and allegedly tortured for reporting about electoral malpractices in the recent assembly elections," the body said in a statement.