Editors Guild of India expresses concern over I-T surveys at BBC India offices

The Editors Guild of India on Tuesday expressed concern over the Income Tax (I-T) surveys at BBC India offices.



"This comes soon after the release of two documentaries by the BBC, on the 2002 violence in Gujarat and the current status of the minorities in India. The documentaries stirred political waters with the government criticising the BBC for wrong and prejudiced reportage on the Gujarat violence, and attempted to ban online access and viewing of the films in India," it said.



The guild said that the surveys by the I-T department is in continuation of a trend of using government agencies to intimidate and harass press organisations that are critical of government policies or the ruling establishment. "In September 2021, offices of NewsClick and Newslaundry were similarly "surveyed" by the I-T department.