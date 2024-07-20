Editors Guild seeks Rahul Gandhi's support to raise press freedom issues in Parliament

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Saturday, 20 July, sought Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's support in raising issues of press freedom and right to information in Parliament and claimed the government has taken several legislative steps to regulate and control the media.

In a letter to Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, the EGI expressed concerns on legislative measures taken to control the media -- print, broadcast and digital -- over the last few years and called for renewed debate and consultations.

The EGI also flagged concerns about the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, Broadcast Services Regulation Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Act and the IT Rules 2021 and subsequent amendments to it in 2023.