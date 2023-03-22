Editors Guild voices concern over arrest of J&K-based journalist

Mehraj was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with a terror funding case.



The Guild urged the administration to respect democratic values and stop the harassment of journalists in the name of national security. Mehraj had started his career as a journalist in 2015 and covered politics and human rights extensively, it said.



Mehraj has written for several publications about the situation in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 and also runs an online publication called Wande Magazine, the Guild said.