Editors Guild welcomes SC order on sedition law

The Guild welcomes this interim order as sedition law has been used far too often by central and state governments against journalists in an effort to curb independent reporting, it said in a statement here.



The Guild was one of the petitioners who had challenged the sedition law Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code. The other petitioners included Major General SG Vombatkere (Retd), former Union Minister Arun Shourie and People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL).