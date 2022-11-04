Edtech major BYJU's sacks thousands, and then hires Lionel Messi

"Not only BYJU's but we are seeing something similar in Twitter also right now which is a public company. Until and unless we come out of this mindset, such incidents are bound to happen," he added.



BYJU's founder and CEO Byju Raveendran has told employees that there is a huge price to pay for walking on the path to profitability and the company will part ways with 5 per cent or 2,500 employees to "avoid role duplication across our businesses".



Earlier this year, BYJU'S made history by becoming the official sponsors of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Football has roughly 3.5 billion fans worldwide, and Messi has a social media following of nearly 450 million.



According to Syed Nadeem Jafri, Founder and Chief Mentor, Hearty Mart, laying off employees is part of any organisational journey.



"However, hiring Messi is to counter the dent in the image, which might have happened due to the laying-off move, which seems more like a PR image building ploy rather than any strategic plan behind it," said Jafri.



In Kerala, BYJU's earlier decided to wind up their operations and had asked 140 of the 170 employees to quit.



However, after conciliatory talks that were led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with BYJU's on Wednesday, it was decided that the edtech unicorn will not shut its operations at the Technopark campus here.



The company said they have decided to relook at the restructuring plans and continue its development center in the Trivandrum Technopark office.