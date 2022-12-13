Education city Kota shaken by suicide of three students

According to the police, the deceased who were found hanging from ceiling fans have been identified as NEET aspirant Ankush Anand (18), a resident of Bihar's Supaul district, and JEE aspirant Ujjwal Kumar (17) from Gaya district. After the information, police officers, including the City Superintendent of Police reached the spot.



Anand and Kumar lived in the same house as paying guests (PG) in the Talwandi area of Jawahar Nagar police station area and their bodies were found hanging from the ceiling fan in their respective rooms on Monday morning.



The bodies of both the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of the hospital. The relatives have been informed. Earlier to this incident, a case of suicide of a coaching student came to fore after he allegedly consumed poison.