Education, health infra, cleanliness among prime issues for electorate of MCD polls

The MCD election is largely seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf.



This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the poll is being held days after the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, and a day ahead of its second phase.



Expressing anguish over the state of his locality, Lajpat Nagar resident 48-year-old Raminder Singh said that this time he ensured that the neighbours too come out to vote.



"The roads are in a pathetic condition and when it comes to cleanliness no work has been done in the past few years. They (political parties) take people for granted. They come to us asking for votes but after being elected all we get is pathetic roads and unclean areas," he said.