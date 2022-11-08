Education not business to earn profit: Supreme Court

The top court's observation came while dismissing a plea filed by the college against an order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court which set aside the government's decision to enhance the tuition fee of MBBS students.



The high court had held that considering the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (for Professional Courses offered in Private Un-Aided Professional Institutions) Rules, 2006, the fee cannot be enhanced/fixed without the recommendations/report of the committee.



The top court said several factors such as the location of the professional institution, nature of the professional course, cost of available infrastructure are required to be considered by the Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee while determining or reviewing the tuition fees.