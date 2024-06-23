BJP govt becomes single biggest hurdle for future of youth: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday, 23 June, attacked the Narendra Modi government over the alleged irregularities in national competitive exams, including the NEET-UG, alleging that it has handed over the entire education system to the "mafia" and the "corrupt".

"Today, the BJP government has become the single biggest hurdle for the future of the youth. The capable youth of the country are wasting their precious time and energy in fighting the corruption of the BJP and the helpless Modi ji is just being a spectator," the Congress leader said.

Her reaction came a day after the Union education ministry set up a panel to review the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) -- the body responsible for conducting the tests -- and recommend exam reforms.

The Centre on Saturday also shunted out the agency's director general Subodh Singh and handed over the probe into the irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET-UG to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the NEET-UG question paper was "leaked" while the NEET-PG, UGC-NET and CSIR-NET exams were "cancelled".