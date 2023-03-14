Educationist, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin elected as Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Acclaimed internationally, he is committed to make positive contributions to the society, produce ideal citizens and establish amity, peace and harmony, the official added.



Mufaddal Saifuddin has been honoured with a number of prestigious awards and accolades. He has featured in the 500 Most Influential Muslims list. A citation was read in the celebration of his contributions in the US House of Representatives at the US Capitol. He is received as a reverent state guest in several countries.



He has been a distinguished alumnus of the historic Dawoodi Bohra educational institute Al-jamia-tus-saifiya in Surat. He is also the well-known alumnus of the world famous Al-Azhar University and Cairo University, Egypt. He inaugurated a new campus of Al-jamia-tus-saifiya in Mumbai on February 10, 2023.



A prolific writer, Mufaddal Saifuddin, has authored the annual treatise over the last five years. He has brilliant and insightful Arabic, Urdu poems to his credit.