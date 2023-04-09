Efforts on to involve people in temple politics: Sharad Pawar

In a veiled jibe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who is on Ayodhya visit, Pawar said efforts are being made to involve people in issues like temple politics to divert their attention from real problems.



"These are difficult times. We will have to be alert. You work for the country and even for other nations. I do not doubt your future, it is bright but it depends on your unity," Pawar added.



He was speaking as the chief guest on the occasion of the platinum jubilee of Hind Mazdoor Sabha's foundation day.



"The scenario in the country is changing for workers. Once, there were several industries and many workers were working in the cities of Maharashtra. Around 25-30 years ago, Mumbai was considered the industrial capital of India but the situation is different now. No one considers it as the industrial capital anymore because workers are not there and the condition of workers there is worrisome," the former Union minister said.



He said as many as 110-115 textile mills used to operate in Girangaon in Mumbai and workers used to stay in chawls but the scenario has changed.



"Many 40-50-storey skyscrapers have come up and Marathi workers from Girangaon are not part of these highrise buildings. These workers have been devastated. This is the result of the present economic policy of the Union government," Pawar said.