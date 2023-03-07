Efforts on to 'remove' DMK govt by some who can't stand its popularity: TN CM Stalin

Some people who cannot stand the popularity of the ruling DMK which was delivering the "attractive" Dravidian model of governance were trying to "remove" it by fomenting trouble, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged on Tuesday.

The DMK president was speaking after unveiling a statue of former CM and late party chief M Karunanidhi in Nagercoil.

While accolades were being received for the party-led government from within and outside the state for delivering the "attractive" and popular Dravidian model of inclusive governance, some "who want to divide this country are throwing mud at us." "They are making plans to remove this government by doing some harm to it. They are involved in planning communal and caste tensions and divide people," he claimed.