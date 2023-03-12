National

Eight cattle die in cow shelter in UP's Ballia, district authorities seek report

PTI

Eight cattle have died within a fortnight at a cow shelter in the district's Rasra tehsil, prompting the authorities to seek a response.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar learnt about the cattle deaths during a ground inspection of the large cow shelter at the tehsil's Bachhai Pur village on Saturday, according to a statement.

Kumar has sought a reply from the veterinary officer and issued instructions to take action against the people responsible.

The district magistrate has also directed the veterinary officer to submit a report on the matter within 15 days, the statement said.

