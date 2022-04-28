Eight eminent artistes given time till May 2 to vacate govt accommodation

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Navin Chawla had said it would not grant even one more day and noted that the single judge was more than benevolent while granting her two months' time.



The Centre had given a deadline of December 31, 2020, to vacate the premises but the notice was stayed by the high court after the petitions were filed.



The court had said it would be open for the Centre to take action if the petitioners did not comply with its February order.



The single-judge had delivered its verdict on the pleas by Mohiniyattam dancer Bharati Shivaji, Kuchipudi dancer Guru V Jayarama Rao, Mayadhar Raut, Dhrupad singer Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar, Bharatanatyam dancer Rani Shinghal, Kathak expert Geetanjali Lal, and other artistes including KR Subanna, Kamal Sabri, Devraj Dakoji, Kamalini, artist Jatin Das, Pt Bhajan Sopori and Ganguly.



Vanashree Rao, wife of Kuchipudi dancer Guru Jayarama Rao, who was allotted a house in 1987, said they are in the process of vacating the property.



"We have started packing household goods. The government is not ready to listen to us. We will vacate the accommodation soon," Rao told PTI on Wednesday.



As part of its drive against "illegal occupants", the Directorate of Estates had evicted Lok Sabha member Chirag Paswan from the 12, Janpath bungalow which had been allotted to his late father Ramvilas Paswan.



Several BJP MPs, who had been allotted bungalows when they were ministers, had to also vacate the government facilities.