Eight engineering students from TN die in Keralam highway crash

Eight engineering students from Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul were killed when their car rammed into a lorry allegedly parked illegally on NH-66 in Thrissur district of central Keralam, the police said on Saturday, 5 September.

The accident occurred at around 11.40 pm on Friday when the car, travelling from Guruvayur towards Kodungallur, collided with the rear of the Maharashtra-registered lorry, police said.

According to the FIR, the lorry was parked illegally on the right side of the highway near a barricaded stretch where traffic had been diverted as part of ongoing construction work. Police said the car was travelling at high speed and its driver apparently failed to notice the diversion before the collision.

Six students died on the spot, while two others were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, police said.

Police have identified six of the deceased. Four of them — Surya, Yuvasanjith, Vishva and Johua — were from Dindigul, while Santhosh and Prasanna were from Madurai. The identities of the other two are yet to be confirmed.

Police contacted the families of the deceased using identity cards recovered from the victims. Some of the families were unaware that their children had travelled to Keralam, police said.

State sports minister O.J. Janeesh, who represents Kodungalloor, alleged that the National Highways Authority of India had been uncooperative whenever public representatives convened meetings or raised concerns over construction work on NH-66.