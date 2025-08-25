Eight killed, 45 injured in Bulandshahr road accident, CM Yogi announces ex gratia

In a tragic accident, eight people lost their lives and 45 others sustained injuries when a tanker collided with a tractor-trolley carrying devotees in the Khurja area of Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said that the accident took place late Sunday night on NH-34 near the Aligarh border when the tractor-trolley, carrying around 60-61 passengers from Kasganj, was headed to Rajasthan.

A speeding tanker hit the trolley from behind, causing it to overturn. The sudden impact flung several passengers onto the road, leading to casualties.

Rescue operations began immediately after police teams and ambulances reached the spot. Local residents also assisted in shifting the injured to nearby hospitals.

Officials said eight people died during treatment, while 45 are undergoing medical care.