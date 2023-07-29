Nation

Eight people killed in firecracker unit blast in TN

Due to the impact of the explosion, houses and some shops near the unit were damaged

Representative image of a man working in a firecracker factory (photo: Getty Images)
Representative image of a man working in a firecracker factory (photo: Getty Images)
user

PTI

Eight people, including three women were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday, said police.

The sudden explosion that occurred in the firecracker manufacturing godown in Pazhayapettai in the district left many injured.

Due to the impact of the explosion, houses and some shops near the unit were damaged, they said.

Police, and fire and rescue services personnel have rushed to the spot to rescue the affected.

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Editors' Picks

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x