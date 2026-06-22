Eight women fall ill after caesarean deliveries in Jodhpur, two critical
Health authorities order tests and monitoring after several women develop suspected septicemia and organ-related complications
Fresh concerns over maternal healthcare have emerged in Rajasthan after eight women developed serious health complications following caesarean deliveries at a government hospital in Jodhpur, with two patients currently in critical condition.
The incident occurred at Paota District Hospital, where eight pregnant women underwent caesarean sections on 20 June. According to hospital officials, the women subsequently experienced health complications, prompting urgent medical intervention.
Two of the affected women were shifted to the intensive care unit of MDM Hospital after their condition deteriorated significantly.
One patient reportedly suffered severe kidney complications following excessive bleeding after surgery. Her blood pressure dropped sharply, and her kidney function was affected, necessitating intensive treatment.
Another woman became unconscious after the procedure. Medical examinations revealed damage to both her kidneys and liver, along with urinary complications. She was transferred to the ICU and placed on dialysis.
Hospital sources said several other women who underwent caesarean deliveries on the same day have also fallen ill and are suspected to be suffering from septicemia, raising concerns about possible post-operative complications or infection.
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In Bikaner, a second woman undergoing treatment at PBM Hospital died on Sunday after suffering kidney failure following delivery. The deceased, identified as 26-year-old Sharda, was receiving treatment in the hospital's medicine intensive care unit.
Her death follows that of another woman, Preeti, whose death had earlier raised questions about maternal care and post-delivery treatment protocols at the facility.
Hospital authorities said two other women in Bikaner, identified as Imrati and Kamala, who also developed kidney complications after childbirth, are showing signs of improvement.
In Jodhpur, hospital administrators have informed the Medical College authorities and initiated a detailed review of the incident.
Dr. Kulbir Singh, principal medical officer of Paota Hospital, said the matter had been reported to the administration, while Medical College Principal Dr. B.S. Jodha confirmed that blood samples and culture tests were being conducted on the affected patients.
All patients remain under close medical observation as doctors attempt to determine the cause of the complications.
Health authorities have launched investigations into the incidents, which have renewed concerns about patient safety, infection control measures and post-operative care in maternity wards across parts of the state.
With IANS inputs