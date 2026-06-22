Eight women fall ill after caesarean deliveries in Jodhpur, two critical

Fresh concerns over maternal healthcare have emerged in Rajasthan after eight women developed serious health complications following caesarean deliveries at a government hospital in Jodhpur, with two patients currently in critical condition.

The incident occurred at Paota District Hospital, where eight pregnant women underwent caesarean sections on 20 June. According to hospital officials, the women subsequently experienced health complications, prompting urgent medical intervention.

Two of the affected women were shifted to the intensive care unit of MDM Hospital after their condition deteriorated significantly.

One patient reportedly suffered severe kidney complications following excessive bleeding after surgery. Her blood pressure dropped sharply, and her kidney function was affected, necessitating intensive treatment.

Another woman became unconscious after the procedure. Medical examinations revealed damage to both her kidneys and liver, along with urinary complications. She was transferred to the ICU and placed on dialysis.

Hospital sources said several other women who underwent caesarean deliveries on the same day have also fallen ill and are suspected to be suffering from septicemia, raising concerns about possible post-operative complications or infection.