Elderly man beaten to death for objecting to firecrackers being burst in Faridabad: Police

An elderly man was allegedly beaten to death in Haryana's Faridabad after he objected to people bursting firecrackers in his locality, police said on Friday.

A case has been lodged on the basis of a complaint from the victim's son.

According to the complainant, Vinod, three men -- Raju, Dheeraj and Nandu -- were bursting firecrackers in front of the victim's residence in the Housing Board Colony in Faridabad's Sector 18 on Thursday evening. When his father objected to it, a verbal spat ensued, the complainant said.