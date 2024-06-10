EC announces bypolls in 13 assembly seats in 7 states on 10 July
The bypolls are to be held against vacancies created either due to deaths or resignation of incumbent members
The Election Commission (EC) on Monday, 10 June, announced bypolls for 13 assembly constituencies across seven states, including four in West Bengal, on 10 July.
The bypolls are to be held against vacancies created either due to deaths or resignation of incumbent members.
The assembly seats going for bypolls are Rupauli (Bihar), Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala (all West Bengal), Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu), Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh), Badrinath and Manglaur (Uttarakhand), Jalandhar West (Punjab) and Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh).
The notification for the elections will be issued on June 14, the last date for filing of nomination papers is 21 June, the poll papers will be scrutinised on 24 June and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is 26 June.
The bypolls will be held on 10 July and the counting of votes will be on 13 July.
The Election Commission said the bypolls have to be completed before 15 July.
