Election Commission extends ban on rallies till Feb 11

Election Commission permits the physical rallies with a maximum capacity of 1000 people; indoor meetings to have a maximum capacity of 500 people. Twenty people allowed for door-to-door campaign.

Election Commission (PTI)
Election Commission (PTI)
NH Web Desk

