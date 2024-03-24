EC notifies scheme for Kashmiri migrants to vote in 2024 LS elections

The Election Commission (EC) has notified a comprehensive scheme for Kashmiri migrants to vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This comes as the continuation of the EC's past practice of facilitating the Kashmiri migrant to vote through postal ballots and special polling stations set at Jammu, Udhampur, and New Delhi.

The scheme is meant for all voters of Baramulla, Srinagar, and Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituencies in the Kashmir valley who had migrated because of compelling circumstances and have been temporarily residing in various places outside their place of ordinary residence.

The EC has issued two notifications categorising the Kashmiri migrants as the 'specified' and 'notified' voters.

The first notification has been issued for the migrant voters who opt to vote in person at special polling stations while the other notification is for those exercising their franchise through postal ballots.

The EC has also notified four assistant returning officers (AROs) to assist the returning officers (ROs) of these three parliamentary constituencies.

For the Lok Sabha, the EC has advised the migrant voters to send their forms, Form M for voting in person at any of the 'special polling stations' or Form 12 C for using the postal ballot, to the concerned AROs to reach them on or 10 days before the date of polling. These forms are available free of cost at the office of the AROs, as well as can be downloaded from the EC's website (www.eci.gov.in) or the chief electoral officer, Jammu and Kashmir's website (www.ceojk.nic.in).