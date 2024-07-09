EC should be careful in assigning poll symbols to avoid confusion: Supriya Sule

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has said her party has urged the Election Commission (EC) to be more careful in assigning symbols to political outfits and candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls to prevent confusion among voters.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Monday, 8 July, Sule said a delegation of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) met the EC officials and requested them to address concerns about "confusing" symbols assigned during the recently-held Lok Sabha elections.

The NCP (SP) raised the issue of similar poll symbols on the EVMs such as the "trumpet" and the "man blowing trumpet", the Lok Sabha member from Baramati said.