Election for next President on July 18, result on July 21

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 30 and last day of withdrawal of nomination papers will be July 2.



Polling, if required, will be held on July 18 and counting will take place on July 21.



Secretary General, Rajya Sabha will be the Returning Officer for this election.



The President of India is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and that of all the state assemblies including National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Nominated members of Parliament, state assembly and members of legislative council are not eligible to vote.