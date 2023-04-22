Election Watch: Change is in the air

A new factor this time is the Amul–Nandini controversy. Both Gujarat and Karnataka have strong milk cooperatives and are among the largest milk-producing states. While Amul and Nandini products have been competing against each other in larger cities like Mumbai, they had refrained till now from poaching on each other’s territory. But with Union home minister Amit Shah, who is also in charge of cooperatives, announcing that Amul and Nandini would collaborate with each other, it became a political issue. Amul added to the confusion by announcing the launch of its branded milk and yoghurt products in Bengaluru. The plan has since been put on hold, given the public uproar.

The apprehension that the sale by Amul products was a prelude to a merger played on the fears of dairy farmers and cooperatives in Karnataka. A temporary shortage of Nandini’s milk and yoghurt in the market strengthened suspicions on how the merger would affect the milk cooperatives in the state. Would Amit Shah allow Nandini to sell its products—which sell a lot cheaper than Amul products because they are subsidised by the state government—in Gujarat? This was a question that started doing the rounds. While the BJP has blamed the Congress for politicising an administrative and commercial decision, the Congress has highlighted the encroachment as hurting Karnataka’s pride. How it will play out in the rural areas is not yet known, but the Congress seems to have drawn first blood in the urban context.

The BJP, as usual, has fallen back on Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for its campaign. The Prime Minister is said to have made nine visits to the state in the last four months, inaugurating highways to trains to IITs. True to style, he combined these official functions with political speeches, lashing out at the Congress, speaking of corruption, dynastic politics and nepotism in the Opposition. These familiar tropes, however, seem to be gaining far less traction than earlier, partly because of the fatigue factor but largely because the BJP itself appears equally guilty in the state, if not more.