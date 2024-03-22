Electoral bonds: 41 companies facing central agency probes gave Rs 2,471 crore to BJP, say petitioners

Forty-one companies facing probes by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), ED (Enforcement Directorate) and the I-T department gave Rs 2,471 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds, and Rs 1,698 crore of it was donated after raids by these agencies, civil society activists who challenged the poll funding scheme in the Supreme Court claimed on Friday.

Addressing the media after the Election Commission of India (ECI) made public a fresh data set of electoral bonds, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for the petitioners in the court, said at least 30 shell companies purchased electoral bonds worth over Rs 143 crore.

He also said 33 groups which have got 172 major contracts and project approvals from the government made donations through electoral bonds. "They have got a total of Rs 3.7 lakh crore in projects and contracts, in exchange for Rs 1,751 crore electoral bond donations to the BJP," he alleged.

Bhushan also claimed that 41 companies which faced raids by the ED, CBI and the I-T department gave Rs 2,471 crore to the BJP, and Rs 1,698 crore of it was given after these raids, while Rs 121 crore was given in the three months immediately after the raids.