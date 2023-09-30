Electoral bonds are "legalised bribery", says Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday, 30 September described electoral bonds as "legalised bribery" and claimed that, as their fresh tranche opens on 4 October, it will be a "golden harvest" for the BJP.

The government on Friday, 29 September approved the issuance of the 28th tranche of electoral bonds that will open for sale for 10 days beginning 4 October.

The decision comes ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The poll dates in these states are likely to be announced soon.

In a post on X, Chidambaram noted that the 28th tranche of the electoral bonds will open on 4 October and said, "It will be a golden harvest for the BJP. Going by the past records, 90 per cent of the so-called anonymous donations will go to the BJP." "The crony capitalists will open their cheque books to write out their 'tribute' to the lord and master in Delhi," the former Union minister said.

Electoral bonds are "legalised bribery", Chidambaram added.