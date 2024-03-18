Electoral bonds: DMK, AIADMK, JD(S) disclose pre-2019 donors

In a significant revelation, several major political parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Janata Dal Secular (JDS), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Janata Dal United (JDU), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party, Sikkim Democratic Front, and Maharashtra Gomantak Party have divulged the names of donors who contributed via electoral bonds between March 2018 and April 2019.

According to a report in the Indian Express, this disclosure, though not unprecedented, marks a significant step in transparency within Indian politics.

Previously, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha had voluntarily disclosed a Rs 1 crore donation from Hindalco Industries through an electoral bond in 2019-20. However, the recent revelation by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is the most extensive disclosure to date regarding which donor contributed to which party.

The story so far

The disclosed information sheds light on significant contributions made to various parties. For instance:

· Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd, headed by Santiago Martin, allocated nearly 40 per cent of its total purchases, exceeding Rs 1,300 crore, from 2019 to 2024 to the DMK.