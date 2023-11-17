Electric cable highway to reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to 2 hours: Gadkari

The journey from Jaipur to Delhi will soon be completed in two hours, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, referring to the Centre's plan to develop electric cable highways.

Gadkari made the remark in Jaipur while addressing a gathering in support of Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the BJP candidate from Jhotwara Assembly constituency in Rajasthan.

He said: "Now we are developing an electric cable highway between Jaipur-Delhi. With this, you can sit in business class and reach Delhi in two hours... At the same time, its fare will be 30 per cent less than a diesel bus.”

"When we said that the journey from Delhi to Meerut would be completed in 45 minutes, journalists laughed. Today, people tell me that they come from Meerut to Delhi to eat ice cream. I want to bring the people of Jaipur to eat Delhi's ice cream and the people of Delhi to eat Jaipur's Kachori. This has become possible as the people of the country gave full majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party," he added.