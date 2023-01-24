Electronic toll collection through FASTag records 46% growth in 2022

With 6.4 crores FASTags issued as on date, the total number of FASTag enabled fee plazas across the country also grew to 1,181 (including 323 state highway fee plazas) in 2022 from 922 in 2021. Notably, MoUs have been signed with 29 different state entities/authorities for on-boarding state fee plazas under FASTag programme, including states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, etc. Officials said that FASTag implementation has reduced the waiting time at NH Fee Plazas significantly, resulting in enhanced user experience. The constant growth and adoption of FASTag by the highway users has helped in bringing more efficiency in toll operations. Deployment of Electronic Toll Collection system at various fee plazas along National Highways has brought transparency in the system and enabled correct valuation of road assets which has encouraged more investors to invest in the highway infrastructure of the country, particularly, in asset recycling.