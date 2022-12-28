Elephant dies of electrocution in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district

A male elephant died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire in an agricultural field in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, a forest official said.



The carcass was found at Kurdeg village under Bagicha forest range on Wednesday morning, said Ashok Singh, a forest range officer.



Forest department personnel visited the spot and an autopsy conducted by a team of veterinarians revealed that the elephant had died of electrocution, he said.