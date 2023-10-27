Elephant's tail cut off; K’taka forest dept launches hunt for accused

In a shocking incident, miscreants attacked an elephant and severed its tail in Sakrebyle Elephant Camp in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, sources said on Friday.

A hunt for the accused has been launched.

The accused had attacked an 18-month pregnant elephant called Bhanumati.

After giving her a bath at the Tunga river, the staff had left her to graze on the camp's premises.

The staff noticed blood splattered on the ground and they rushed to the elephant only to see that the tail had been cut off. It is suspected that the accused had hit the elephant with a sharp edged weapon with full force.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Wildlife Division Prasanna Krishna Patagar said that the tail of the elephant was cut by half an inch.

The severed part was stitched back and treatment administered. "Bhanumati is healthy and recovered and there is no problem. I have ordered an inquiry to find out who had done this," he stated.