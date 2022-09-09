Elgar case accused activist Gonsalves suffering from dengue, his lawyer tells Mumbai court

Activist Vernon Gonsalves, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, is suffering from dengue, his lawyer on Thursday informed a special court, which is hearing his plea for temporary bail on medical grounds.

He has been admitted to the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai and put on oxygen support, the lawyer said.



As per his lawyer, the 65-year-old activist was also suspected to be suffering from pneumonia.



Gonsalves's plea for temporary bail on medical grounds is pending before the special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court.