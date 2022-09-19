Elgar case: Bombay HC refuses to grant bail to DU professor Hany Babu

The agency concluded its arguments on August 29, stating that Babu’s activities amount to terrorist acts and the question of granting release on bail to someone charged with such a serious offence does not arise, therefore the plea be dismissed, reported Express

However, in his rejoinder, advocate Chaudhry submitted for Babu that his client cannot be prosecuted when no terrorist act is committed by him or alleged against him and he cannot be tried under the UAPA. Chaudhry added that the trial in the case will take a long time, the applicant had been in jail for over two years, and since there is no threat of him absconding or tampering with the evidence, denial of bail would be “cruel” and “perverse”. The detailed court judgment will be made available in due course.