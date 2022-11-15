Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha brought to NIA court in Mumbai amid hearing on formalities for house arrest

Activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was on Tuesday brought to a special NIA court in Mumbai hearing the matter pertaining to his release formalities from jail for house arrest.

The other accused in the case were also brought to the court from the jail as the case was listed on Tuesday for regular hearing.

The Supreme Court had last week allowed Navlakha, lodged at the Taloja Jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, to be placed under house arrest for a month owing to his medical condition. But, he could not walk out of the jail as formalities for his release were under process.